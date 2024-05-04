GateToken (GT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.06 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. GateToken has a total market cap of $768.81 million and $6.06 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $7.97 or 0.00012493 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,792.29 or 0.99981137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00096893 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,453,009 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,452,425.11431812 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.050419 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $5,434,672.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

