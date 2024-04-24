Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 315,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 278,976 shares.The stock last traded at $524.36 and had previously closed at $546.28.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $571.66 and its 200 day moving average is $478.06. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,246.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

