Cosmos Price Hits $8.73 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.41 billion and $101.44 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.73 or 0.00013688 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00056600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.