Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.62.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

