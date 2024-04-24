RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,696,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $257.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.