PDS Planning Inc Invests $212,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 56,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

