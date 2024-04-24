Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$184.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$7.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$169.51. 1,144,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$176.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$165.58. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

