Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,956 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR stock opened at $135.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

