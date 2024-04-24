Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $277,000 Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 115,495 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

