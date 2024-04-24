Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 464 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.86. 1,042,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,205,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

