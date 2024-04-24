Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Declares Dividend of GBX 9

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share by the mining company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 203 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.89. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 150.60 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.50 ($2.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £369.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,262.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

