Jennison Associates LLC Sells 368,203 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 368,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $56,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

