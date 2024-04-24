Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Chubb Trading Down 3.9 %
Chubb stock traded down $9.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,646. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.
In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
