Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Invesco Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE IVZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 3,184,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.