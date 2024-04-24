Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Invesco Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 3,184,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

