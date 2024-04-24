Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $700,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 23.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Allstate by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after buying an additional 542,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.27. The company had a trading volume of 483,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $176.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.