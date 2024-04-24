Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.7 %

UNP traded down $6.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.85. 927,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.