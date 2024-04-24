Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 180 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.55. 40,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,126. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

