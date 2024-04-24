Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 10,928 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 506.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,617. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

