Compound (COMP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.26 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Compound has a total market cap of $491.30 million and $27.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $60.57 or 0.00090912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,557 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,552.7786457 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 60.10414316 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 490 active market(s) with $26,179,203.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

