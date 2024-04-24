Critical Survey: Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) versus Its Rivals

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) is one of 671 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.81% 13.08% 6.23% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors -34.70% -44.58% 0.00%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.0% and pay out 71.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million $231.01 million 6.82 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors $1.07 billion -$55.81 million 56.34

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Competitors 122 568 886 14 2.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus target price of $21.58, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 83.53%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

