iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lessened by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.