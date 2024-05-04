122,319 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 122,319 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 369,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 746,272 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 55,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 16,806,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,962,524. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 12.58%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

