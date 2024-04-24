Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

NYSE:F traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,723,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,310,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

