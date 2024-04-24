Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,900.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $113.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,867,941. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $208.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

