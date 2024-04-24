Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,165. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average of $165.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

