Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 499 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI stock remained flat at $30.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 432,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,054. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 270.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

