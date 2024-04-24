Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 3,463 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $324.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.26 and its 200 day moving average is $307.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

