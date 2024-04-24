SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.5% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $529.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

