Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,483,000 after buying an additional 45,341 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $195.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

