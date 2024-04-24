Duality Advisers LP Purchases 4,405 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Azenta by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Azenta by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 1.53. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.08.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

