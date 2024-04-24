Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) & Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Osisko Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $205.46 million 3.18 $6.12 million $0.02 136.07 Osisko Development $23.43 million 7.58 -$134.73 million ($1.60) -1.32

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Endeavour Silver and Osisko Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Volatility and Risk

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 2.98% 2.28% 1.83% Osisko Development -570.64% -6.24% -4.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Osisko Development on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

