Materialise (MTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Materialise has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Materialise has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.39 million, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Materialise

About Materialise

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.