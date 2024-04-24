Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.95. 1,163,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,862,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.