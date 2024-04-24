Evercore ISI Increases Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target to $30.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 199,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 57,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

