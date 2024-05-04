First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 36.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 86.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

KEP opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

See Also

