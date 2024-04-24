Fair Isaac (FICO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Fair Isaac to post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac has set its FY24 guidance at $22.45 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,188.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,147.01. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $708.00 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

