Reviewing NeueHealth (NEUE) & The Competition

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Healthcare Plans” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeueHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% NeueHealth Competitors 0.19% 5.05% 2.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NeueHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeueHealth Competitors 3 105 337 18 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

NeueHealth presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.08%. As a group, “Healthcare Plans” companies have a potential upside of 2.68%. Given NeueHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares NeueHealth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion -$1.15 billion -0.04 NeueHealth Competitors $65.48 billion $1.34 billion -0.59

NeueHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of shares of all “Healthcare Plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Healthcare Plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeueHealth competitors beat NeueHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

