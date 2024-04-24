Financial Institutions (FISI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.87. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

FISI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

