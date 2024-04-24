Sanofi (SNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.47%.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

