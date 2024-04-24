First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. On average, analysts expect First Business Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $285.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

