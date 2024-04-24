First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 264,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 131,890 shares.The stock last traded at $59.43 and had previously closed at $59.06.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 88,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 261,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

