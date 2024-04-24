First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on April 30th

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.159 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.