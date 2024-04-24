FirstEnergy (FE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FirstEnergy Stock Performance
Shares of FE opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.48.
FirstEnergy Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FirstEnergy
- What are earnings reports?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.