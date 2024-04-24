Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 2,480 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $38.04.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.