Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 4,786 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2,687.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,506 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $8,889,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,380,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 29.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

