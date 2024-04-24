Foundry Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in HubSpot by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 40.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.0 %

HUBS stock opened at $651.77 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $399.48 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $626.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

