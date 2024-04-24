FTI Consulting (FCN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.750-8.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.75-8.50 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $213.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $167.39 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.72 and a 200-day moving average of $204.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

