Carlisle Companies (CSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $379.56 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $403.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.39 and its 200 day moving average is $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

