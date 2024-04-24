FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.10) for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cartesian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $2.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 845.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,472 shares of company stock worth $365,981. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee owned about 0.98% of Cartesian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.