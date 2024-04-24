GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $109.73. 1,113,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,253. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

